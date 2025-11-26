Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Currency Exchange International, Corp


2025-11-26 10:11:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Currency Exchange International, Corp: Today announced acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of Currency Exchange's Notice of Intention to renew its normal course issuer bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan to purchase for cancellation a maximum amount of 359,617 common shares of the Company representing 10% of the Company's 'public float' as of November 18, 2025. Currency Exchange International, Corp shares T are trading unchanged at $22.19.

Baystreet.ca

