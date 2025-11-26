403
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Announced its strongest mineralized intercept to date, featuring a long, high-grade interval that results in a record metal factor, alongside the identification of a new high-grade parallel structure, both from the ongoing 2025 drill program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The results, several of which sit outside the current PEA pit shell, confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and supports the potential for continued resource growth and the Project's emerging world-class scale. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $0.62 at $15.39.
