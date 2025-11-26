Russian Drone Strikes Forester's Vehicle In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Northern Forestry Office branch stated this on its Facebook page, according Ukrinform.

"Today at around 10:30 in the Shostka Forestry District of the Forests of Ukraine enterprise, an incident occurred involving the assistant forester of the Znob-Novhorodske Forestry. During a work trip to the village of Dibrivka, where he was supposed to meet with internal security specialists, the official vehicle, a Mitsubishi L200, was attacked by an enemy FPV drone," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, near Block 50, the assistant forester noticed a drone approaching the vehicle. He managed to stop the car and tried to move away to a safe distance, but at that moment the drone hit the vehicle.

The man sustained injuries but was able to drive on his own to the village of Dibrivka, where internal security specialists were already waiting for him. They quickly transported the injured man to a hospital in the city of Shostka for medical assistance and examination. The preliminary diagnosis states concussion and a ruptured eardrum in the right ear.

Enemies strike Sumy region more than 70 times in 24 hours, one woman wounded

As Ukrinform reported, yesterday a Russian drone injured a woman in the Velyka Pysarivska community.