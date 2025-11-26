Sybiha: Ukraine Will Use Every Opportunity To Achieve Just Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this during his online address at an extraordinary informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service.

Sybiha briefed his European counterparts on the latest developments in peace efforts following Ukraine's receipt of U.S. proposals and ongoing work at the level of national security advisers, including the meeting in Geneva.

He stressed that Ukraine is committed to peace, welcomes the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, and is ready for constructive work to end the war.

"It is extremely important not to allow anyone to portray Ukraine or Europe as obstacles to peace," Sybiha said.

He reiterated that Ukraine would make use of every – even the smallest – chance to achieve a just peace. At the same time, he stressed that Russia continued attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure. He recalled another massive Russian strike that killed seven and wounded more than 20 people, as well as Russian drones that violated the airspace of Moldova and Romania.

"President Trump wants peace. President Zelensky wants peace. European leaders want peace. Only Putin wants the continuation of the war," he said.

Zelensky, von der Leyen discuss use of immobilized Russian assets

The minister urged European partners to continue increasing support for Ukraine and raising the cost of war for the aggressor. In this regard, he outlined five priority steps.

First, the EU's 20th package of sanctions against Russia must be adopted as soon as possible. Its key elements should include restrictions on Russia's access to maritime services, sanctions targeting ports in third countries, Russian financial institutions and oligarchs, and the expansion of the list of prohibited goods.

Second, a final decision is needed as soon as possible on the reparations-based loan and the full use of frozen Russian assets.

Third, the practical opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Fourth, strengthening Ukraine with additional defense capabilities, deterrence packages, financial support, and investment in the defense industry.

Fifth, preparing effective security guarantees to prevent a repeat of the war.

Sybiha called on his European colleagues to maintain transatlantic unity, noting that only Russia stands to benefit from any rift between Europe and the United States.

The minister thanked European partners for their support and solidarity and reiterated his call for more high-level visits to Ukraine as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people.

As reported, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on November 26.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry