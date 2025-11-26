Azerbaijan Stresses Tech Innovation As Vital Weapon Against Growing Cyber Threats
He emphasized that traditional IT security systems are no longer sufficient to address contemporary challenges.
"Our signature-based security mechanisms are increasingly ineffective against evolving cyber threats and attacks, which are now augmented by artificial intelligence, automation, and psychological manipulation techniques," Mammadov explained. "We are in the process of developing a robust technological infrastructure to tackle these advanced threats."
Regarding cyber resilience, he noted that everyone is vulnerable to cyber attacks, though the impact may vary. "While some may experience the consequences directly, others may remain unaware. However, the services we offer in response to these threats will continue to function," Mammadov asserted.
