Azerbaijan Stresses Tech Innovation As Vital Weapon Against Growing Cyber Threats

2025-11-26 10:09:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ Fight against cyber threats without technological development is impossible, Head of the Main Information and Communications Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, Hikmat Mammadov, said at the 2nd International Caspian Innovation Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

He emphasized that traditional IT security systems are no longer sufficient to address contemporary challenges.

"Our signature-based security mechanisms are increasingly ineffective against evolving cyber threats and attacks, which are now augmented by artificial intelligence, automation, and psychological manipulation techniques," Mammadov explained. "We are in the process of developing a robust technological infrastructure to tackle these advanced threats."

Regarding cyber resilience, he noted that everyone is vulnerable to cyber attacks, though the impact may vary. "While some may experience the consequences directly, others may remain unaware. However, the services we offer in response to these threats will continue to function," Mammadov asserted.

