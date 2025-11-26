Ramtha Figures Back Security Bodies In Raid On Fugitives

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Nov 26 (Petra) – Officials in Ramtha district on Wednesday hailed the Public Security Directorate for its "efficiency and professionalism" in dealing with fugitives and efforts to protect lives and property of Jordanians.They commended a special security force that raided a location in Ramtha early in the day, where wanted individuals with extremist ideologies barricaded themselves, after investigations."The professionalism demonstrated by security bodies in dealing with the recent events underscores their responsibility to take action to protect the lives and property of citizens, commented Khaled Al Salem, President of Jordan University of Science and Technology.Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, is a role model in enforcing security and the rule of law, he said, stressing that stability is a non-negotiable national priority and that the security services are up to the task.Head of the Ramtha Municipal Committee, Jamal Abu Obeid, praised the security services' "professionalism and distinguished expertise" in handling the recent situation against outlaws.These efforts are an embodiment of national belonging and loyalty to the Hashemite throne, he said, noting the precision and planning that underscored the security forces' role as the nation's shield.The successful raid to neutralize the threat to people was executed with efficiency and without civilian casualties, an achievement added to Jordan's security record, he said.Sahel Houran Municipal Committee head, Walid Al-Quraan, noted the "high professionalism displayed by security services in dealing with outlaws, which corroborated the state's security approach in protecting lives.He stressed a firm response and deterrence against those trying to tamper with national security and destabilize the country, whose security is "a red line".Ramtha Director of Health, Thaher Al-Balas, and staff of the district's health centers voiced full support of security forces' firmness against wanted individuals and law breakers.The head of the management committee of the Jordanian Women's Union pointed to the promptness of the Public Security Directorate in dealing with attempts to destabilize society.