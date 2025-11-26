Council Of Arab Information Ministers Designates Doha As Arab Media Capital For 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: At the conclusion of its 55th ordinary session held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, the Council of Arab Information Ministers decided to designate Doha as Arab Media Capital for 2027, and approved the designation of Rabat as Arab Media Capital for 2026 and Damascus for 2028.

In its final communique, the council called on the Kingdom of Morocco to put in place the essential procedures to advance a comprehensive program to celebrate Rabat as Arab Media Capital for 2026, ensuring that the program includes dedicated activities and events for Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

The Council further urged Arab media to give special attention to the issue of occupied Jerusalem and to implement the decision of the Council of Arab Information Ministers to treat this holy city as the eternal Arab Media Capital.

It hailed the efforts undertaken by the State of Kuwait in celebrating Kuwait as Arab Media Capital for 2025, calling on the General Secretariat to be provided with a report on the efforts and activities conducted throughout 2025 so that it can be circulated to member states for reference in future experiences.