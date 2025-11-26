This Giving Tuesday, Give Kids Experiences That Open Doors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wonderful Foundations commits a $25,000 Giving Tuesday match to expand student access to FieldTrip's real-world learning experiences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Giving Tuesday, Wonderful Foundations, a nonprofit organization committed to building inspiring learning environments by supporting schools, is putting a national spotlight on the power of real-world learning by launching a $25,000 donation match to bring more hands-on FieldTrip experiences to students across the country. The match is designed to help schools unlock enrichment opportunities that build confidence, creativity and future-ready skills for kids who often lack access to them.

The $25,000 match will directly support FieldTrip, Wonderful Foundations' nationwide initiative that brings curated experiences directly into schools, introducing enrichment opportunities that many families wouldn't otherwise have access to. Each FieldTrip is powered by microdonors who want to give kids something more tangible and transformative than a material gift and instead provides a meaningful experience that sparks curiosity and expands learning.

“Giving Tuesday tends to focus on raising dollars, but what truly changes a kid's life is an experience,” said Troy Snyder, Founder of Wonderful Foundations.“They remember what they did. They remember the moment they created something new, tried something challenging, or saw a world they didn't know they could be part of. That's why our call this year is simple: let's invest in experiences that open doors and new opportunities for kids.”

The need for hands-on enrichment is clear. According to The Learning Pyramid, students retain up to 75% of what they learn through hands-on experiences, compared to just 5–10% through lectures or reading. Research shows that experiential learning especially benefits kids who may not thrive in traditional classroom environments, boosting motivation, engagement, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills.

“This year, we're inviting people to help bring hands-on moments to life,” said Snyder.“If we want kids to imagine bigger futures, we need to give them experiences that help them see what's possible. FieldTrip experiences expand learning, while helping students discover new interests, build courage, and see themselves as capable of so much more.”

About Wonderful Foundations

Wonderful Foundations is a nonprofit organization committed to building safe, inspiring, and long-lasting learning environments by supporting schools, particularly public charter schools, with the resources they need to thrive. Through its innovative funding model and programmatic initiatives, Wonderful Foundations helps children access the full range of opportunities they deserve, inside and beyond the classroom.

