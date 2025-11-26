Legends Limousine Worldwide Introduces Specialized Newborn Car Seats for Safe Family Airport Transfers in NYC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury NYC car and limo service expands child safety program with newborn-specific seating, offering families peace of mind when traveling to and from the airport.

New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Limousine Worldwide, New York City's family-trusted luxury car and limo service, today announced the launch of specialized infant car seats designed specifically for newborns-an enhancement to the company's already robust child-safety program trusted by NYC families for more than 30 years.

Traveling with an infant has long posed challenges for parents, especially when navigating crowded airports with luggage, strollers, and tight timelines. Unlike many rideshare services that may offer inadequate, expired, or improperly installed equipment, Legends ensures that every newborn and child car seat is professionally installed by nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs). All installations follow the highest standards recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Safe Kids Worldwide.

To further support family comfort and peace of mind, each Legends car seat undergoes a deep cleaning, sanitization, and safety check between every use-a strict protocol the company proudly describes as "mother-approved" due to its exceptional hygiene and reliability standards.

"It's unacceptable that only one in four car seats are installed correctly nationwide. That statistic alone fuels our mission," said Paul Pasternak, a CPST (T860179) for Legends Limousine Worldwide. "We're not just adding car seats to our vehicles, we're reshaping the standard for safe family travel. Through our program, we're committed to making child safety non-negotiable, setting a higher bar for the entire industry, and giving parents the peace-of-mind they deserve when riding with their children."

Families traveling through JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, and Teterboro can now enjoy premium door-to-terminal service without the burden of bringing their own car seats. All Legends vehicles are equipped to manage strollers, checked baggage, and multiple passengers, while chauffeurs handle pre-installation and loading to ensure a smooth, peaceful travel experience.

In addition to newborn-specific seats, Legends Limousine offers a comprehensive range of NHTSA-compliant options, including rear-facing infant seats, forward-facing toddler seats, and booster seats for older children. This full suite makes the service ideal for families traveling with multiple children across different age groups.

With its dedicated car seat program, rigorously trained CPSTs, 24/7 availability, and unwavering commitment to family safety, Legends Limousine continues to raise the bar for child-friendly airport transportation in New York City.

Families can reserve newborn, infant, toddler, and booster car seats at , by calling 1-888-LEGENDS (1-888-534-3637), or through the Legends Limousine iOS /Android mobile apps.

A Legends chauffeur welcomes families with care, professionalism, and newborn-ready seating-safety and comfort from the very first moment.





Chauffeurs meticulously verify every installation, ensuring newborns ride with the highest level of protection.





About Legends Limousine Worldwide

Legends Limousine Worldwide provides premium, family-safe chauffeured transportation across NYC and around the world, offering 24/7 service, certified car seats, as well as luxury travel solutions.

