Kaspersky SD-WAN Introduces New Hardware And Software Enhancements To Improve Network Performance
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Kaspersky SD-WAN now provides enhanced network reliability and management with new hardware models, advanced troubleshooting tools, improved LTE diagnostics and scalable CPE support. These features enable more secure, efficient and flexible network deployment for organizations.
According to a recent Kaspersky report, 40% of companies with geo-distributed locations face problems related to their multi-site structure at least twice a month. This leads to increased downtime, operational disruptions and potential security vulnerabilities, ultimately impacting productivity and customer satisfaction. Therefore, it's important for companies to implement reliable solutions to proactively prevent any network interruptions. Kaspersky SD-WAN is designed to provide a fault-tolerant infrastructure that supports geo-distributed networks. The solution enables organizations to leverage multiple communication channels, optimize cloud connectivity, enhance security and improve application performance, thereby facilitating faster deployment of new services. This latest update provides the following new capabilities: New hardware models now available:
KESR Model 1-GA: Tailored for small to medium-sized businesses, this entry-level model delivers reliable performance at an attractive price point, making it an ideal choice for growing organizations seeking cost-effective solutions.
KESR Model 2-GL: Offering the perfect balance between price and performance, this model is suitable for both medium and large enterprises aiming to optimize their network infrastructure without compromise.
