El Pollo Loco Is Celebrating“12 Days Of Pollo” With Delicious Deals

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, El Pollo Loco is bringing back their wildly popular“12 Days of Pollo”* celebration! Loco Rewards members can unlock a new holiday deal every day from December 1 through December 12 as El Pollo Loco kicks off the fourth annual 12 Days of Pollo. The nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant begins its seasonal promotion with daily deals that range from savory burritos and quesadillas to their famous chicken meals.

“Our '12 Days of Pollo' is a beloved annual tradition for our Loco Rewards Members, and this year we've added a few special surprises to provide even more value to our fans,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco.“This initiative is more than just a way to celebrate the season – it's our way of giving back to our loyal guests with flavorful meals that fuel holiday festivities and bring families and friends together. That's the true spirit of the holidays.”

These limited time offers are exclusive to Loco Rewards Members as a“thank you” for being loyal customers and fans. And if you're not a member, don't worry! Same day sign-ups are eligible to receive that day's offer, because there's no time like the present to give yourself the gift of fire-grilled chicken and flavorful food.

El Pollo Loco's“12 Days of Pollo” promotion kicks off on December 1 with the following daily deals and specials for Loco Rewards members:



Dec. 1 – BOGO Fire-Grilled Chicken Burrito

Dec. 2 – $10 Classic Tostada Combo

Dec. 3 – 20% Off a Purchase

Dec. 4 – $8 3-piece Leg and Thigh meal

Dec. 5 – $5 off $20 or $10 off $30

Dec. 6 – $25 12-piece Leg and Thigh Family Meal

Dec. 7 – Free Caramel Flan or 2 Churros with $15 Purchase

Dec. 8 – $9 Double Chicken Burrito Bowl

Dec. 9 – +2500 Bonus Points on all Orders

Dec. 10 – $20 8-piece Leg and Thigh Family Meal

Dec. 11 – $10 Double Chicken Tostada Dec. 12 – BOGO Quesadilla

El Pollo Loco has added a charitable component to the campaign this year. On Giving Tuesday (12/2), for every $10 Classic Tostada Combo deal redeemed, The El Pollo Loco Foundation will donate $2 (up to $15,000) to No Kid Hungry®, the campaign that is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive.

Additionally, fans can follow along on social media for daily surprises and giveaways, as El Pollo Loco introduces a new holiday character - the mischievous“Chicken in the Kitchen,” who will reveal daily deals in fun and unexpected ways.**

For more information on the El Pollo Loco rewards program, visit ElPolloLoco.

*Full program terms & conditions can be found here.

**Refer to @ElPolloLoco Instagram post for details on terms & conditions.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards as a“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since opening our first U.S. restaurant in 1980, El Pollo Loco has expanded to more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas, and Utah, with additional locations in development. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards app or. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

About El Pollo Loco Foundation

Founded in 2004, the EL Pollo Loco Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that aims to make it possible for every youth to thrive, succeed and dream without limits.

