Election To Equinor's Board Of Directors

Jarle Roth is elected as new member of the board of directors of Equinor ASA with effect from 1 December 2025 and is effective until the next ordinary election of members to the board of directors in June 2026.

Nils Morten Huseby, chair of the nomination committee All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,

Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584.

