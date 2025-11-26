Election To Equinor's Board Of Directors
Jarle Roth is elected as new member of the board of directors of Equinor ASA with effect from 1 December 2025 and is effective until the next ordinary election of members to the board of directors in June 2026.
Contacts:
- Nils Morten Huseby, chair of the nomination committee All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment