Author And Minister Lisa S. Owens Of Surrender All Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lisa Owens, author, minister, and founder of Surrender All, opens up about her remarkable journey from a painful upbringing to a life anchored in faith, healing, and purpose. With the release of her newest book,“Don't Be Deceived: The Three Sins of the World,” Owens offers a transparent exploration of personal transformation, spiritual warfare, and the pursuit of truth in a world filled with distraction and deception.

Owens' story is marked by perseverance and resilience. Raised in a turbulent environment, she found her earliest exposure to faith through church, even as her home life remained unstable.“As a child, I went to church periodically because my mother worked various shifts,” Owens recalls.“When my mother sent me to North Carolina to finish school, my aunt ensured we (my cousins and I) went to church and served in ministry.” However, Owens' relationship with God didn't become deeply personal until her early thirties – sparked by witnessing her mother's dramatic return to Christ after a season of deep personal tragedy.

Her upcoming third book, inspired by her mother's story, promises to be a heartfelt tribute to a woman who survived incredible adversity. After losing her son, her mother began using illegal drugs and struggled with a severe health diagnosis. Despite that painful chapter, she surrendered her life to Christ and remained faithful for more than twenty years.“Knowing how she was drawn back to God, how He delivered her, inspired me,” Owens says.“It made me say, 'Mom, I'm going to walk this journey with you - with God.'”

Owens' path led her from North Carolina to serving 17 honorable years in the United States Army. Yet it was an unexpected assignment in Salt Lake City, Utah, that shifted the trajectory of her spiritual life. Feeling isolated and without community, she remembers sitting on the floor of her master bedroom, overwhelmed and asking God,“Why am I out here?” Days later, during a simple errant to Walmart, a stranger invited her to a church that would fundamentally change her spiritual life.

“I was introduced to the Holy Spirit in a way that I had never experienced before,” Owens says.“That moment began my awakening to who God truly is.” She credits this season with deepening her understanding of scripture, especially after discovering the Life Application Study Bible, which helped her connect biblical truth to real-life occurrences.

In Don't Be Deceived: The Three Sins of the World, Owens confronts the deeper spiritual issues that impact every believer. She identifies the root causes of sin in three biblical categories: the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eye, and the pride of life. Through practical examples and biblical insight, she challenges readers to examine their own motives and choices.“Every sin we commit falls under one, two, or all three sins,” she explains. Drawing from the story of Eve, she illustrates how these three temptations have shaped human behavior since the beginning of time.

Owens' writing and ministry reflect her deep commitment to uplifting others through faith-based teaching and fellowship. Through her platform, Surrender All, she offers books, Bible studies, and outreach opportunities, creating a welcoming space where individuals can discover strength, identity, and purpose in Christ.“I want to encourage those who are seeking faith and their purpose in Christ, and to help others find their worth in Him,” she explains.

Her message resonates deeply with individuals who are experiencing hardship or transition, an audience Owens feels particularly called to serve.“When people come to you in crisis, they are more open to receive truth,” she reflects, drawing from both her personal journey and the lives she mentors.

Lisa Owens also brings strong leadership experience to her ministry. As a former Division Director with Toastmasters International, she has helped countless individuals build confidence through peer evaluation and effective communication. Her military background further shaped her discipline, resilience, and commitment to excellence – qualities she now pours into her writing, teaching, and outreach through Surrender All.

Lisa Owens is an author, minister, and the founder of Surrender All, a platform dedicated to faith-based education and personal growth. A veteran of the U.S. military, Lisa draws on her life experiences to inspire others to seek truth, healing, and purpose through faith in Christ. She is passionate about helping individuals discover their worth and destiny through God's love and grace.

