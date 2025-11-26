Dubai's Biggest Shopping Weekend Is Back! 3 Day Super Sale Returns With Incredible Discounts Of Up To 90 Per Cent Off

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The city's biggest shopping weekend is back better and more exciting than ever from 28 November to 2 December, with two extra days of the season's biggest-ever bargains of up to 90% off in celebration of the 54th Eid Al Etihad

For the first-time ever, a not-to-be-missed 24-Hour Sale will kick off the eagerly awaited mega deals at 10am on 28 November at Dubai Festival City Mall, promising a unique late-night shopping experience featuring live performances, Virgin Radio roadshow, laser displays, flash deals, and special goodie bags for the first 500 shoppers

Shoppers can also earn exclusive loyalty points with Blue Rewards, Club Apparel, MUSE, and win mega prizes including a brand-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, JAECOO J8 luxury SUV, or 30,000 SHARE points

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2025: Get ready for massive savings during Dubai's most thrilling shopping weekend! The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) is bigger, bolder, and more exciting than ever before with incredible discounts of up to 90% off from 28 November to 2 December. In celebration of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, this year's edition extends to a five-day shopping spectacular – featuring epic savings across more than 500 top brands and over 2,000 stores citywide.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this unmissable shopping celebration will kick-off with the first-ever 24-Hour Sale at Dubai Festival City Mall on 28 November. A high-energy launch at 10am in Festival Bay will set the tone for a full day of entertainment, including a live Virgin Radio roadshow, laser displays, and mega deals. The first 500 shoppers will also receive a special goodie bag courtesy of Kiehl's. Shoppers who spend AED 300 can also enter a raffle to win a brand-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, with the first 500 raffle entrants receiving an additional exclusive goodie bag from Kiehl's. Flash mobs and roaming entertainment will take place across the mall, while exclusive savings, flash sales, exciting prizes, and live performances continue throughout the day. Shoppers can also earn 10X Blue Rewards points on all purchases from 12am to 9am, as well as complimentary concierge and delivery services for one day only.

Whether stocking up early on festive gifts, refreshing wardrobes, upgrading homes, or scoring the latest gadgets, shoppers will not want to miss these jaw-dropping price drops across all major categories – including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, electronics, homeware, and accessories. Leading local and international brands offering special discounts will include Michael Kors, Ted Baker, US Polo Association, E City, Virgin Megastore, Pottery Barn, Kipling, Steve Madden, Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery, Damas, Muji, X Pressions Style, Sephora, Watsons, Odora, Carters and many more.

To further boost savings, the city's leading loyalty programmes Club Apparel and MUSE will help members further supercharge their savings by unlocking double points all weekend. Adding to the excitement, City Centre Deira is rolling out a special 30th Anniversary“Shop & Win” promotion, giving shoppers the chance to win 30,000 SHARE points every day and drive away with the grand prize of a brand-new JAECOO J8 luxury SUV car.

Don't miss the chance to unlock limited-time savings citywide during one of Dubai's biggest shopping moments of the year.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.