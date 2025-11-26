FIFA Arab Cup Unveils Fantasy Game Placing Fans At Heart Of Action

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New fantasy football platform allows fans to build teams, score points and win prizes

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee (LOC), in collaboration with FIFA, has launched the Daily Fantasy Game, a game that allows fans across the region and beyond to step into the role of football managers and compete in a daily fantasy challenge throughout the tournament.

The game is available in the Play Zone tab of the FIFA app and can also be accessed on fifa.

Daily Fantasy invites users to build a team of seven players from the nations competing on each match day. Points are awarded based on real-life performances, giving fans the chance to test their football knowledge and tactical skills. Additional points can be collected through clean sheets, assists, key passes and successful tackles according to each player's performance on the pitch.

Building on the success of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, which generated hundreds of millions of views across the region and benefited from high mobile connectivity, the new Daily Fantasy game is expected to become a major fan-favourite throughout the tournament.



FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Daily Fantasy is completely free of charge and offers fans an accessible, interactive way to deepen their engagement with the tournament. Fans need to login or create a FIFA account to save and submit their team selections. The app is available in all FIFA languages, including Arabic, ensuring ease of access for users worldwide.

To further elevate the experience, the LOC will award daily prizes to the top-scoring users at the end of each match day, including tickets. Fans can also create private mini-leagues to compete with friends, colleagues, or community groups.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will take place from 1–18 December across six venues used during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium.

A total of 16 teams will have a chance to lift the coveted FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 trophy.