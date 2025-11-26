“The King Of Trash” Uncovers The Remarkable Journey Of David Duong From War-Torn Vietnam To America's Recycling Pioneer

MENAFN - GetNews) The feature documentary The King of Trash recently held a private pre-screening in the Bay Area, drawing emotional reactions from community leaders, business partners, and supporters who experienced the story of the Duong family on screen for the first time. Directed by Oscar-winning cinematographer Errol Webber, the film is now entering its final editing phase and is scheduled for public release in 2026.







Official poster for“The King of Trash,” a 2026 documentary about the Duong family's journey from refugee hardship to rebuilding life in America.

The documentary follows the extraordinary journey of David Duong, along with his father Jim Duong Tai Thu, and siblings Victor Duong and Kristina Duong, whose lives were forever changed by the fall of Saigon in 1975. The family fled Vietnam on overcrowded boats, survived storms and uncertainty, and spent months in refugee camps before arriving in San Francisco with nothing in their pockets.

What they did next is the heart of the film.

Working side by side, the family began collecting cardboard, bottles, and scrap materials on the streets of Oakland to support themselves. David credits his father's quiet leadership during those years-the belief that honest work carries dignity and that survival depends on keeping ones head up even when the world feels heavy.







David Duong with siblings Victor and Kristina during filming. Their shared journey forms the core of“The King of Trash.”

From those early days came the beginnings of California Waste Solutions, which the family built through long nights, shared sacrifice, and relentless determination. Over the years, David, Victor, and Kristina expanded the company into one of the Bay Area's key recycling partners. Later, the family returned to Vietnam to help modernize the country's waste management system, leading to the creation of Vietnam Waste Solutions -a project that has become one of Vietnam's most important environmental milestones.

At the private screening, the audience saw not only the business achievements but the human truth behind them. The film shows the weight of starting over, the fear of losing everything twice, and the complicated emotions tied to returning to Vietnam after so much loss. It captures the Duong family not as public figures, but as refugees who carried the same hopes and heartbreak of countless Vietnamese American and Asian American families.

The post-screening conversation with David, Victor, and Kristina became one of the most memorable moments of the night. Many attendees said it was the first time they had heard the family speak so openly about the events that shaped their lives. Several described the film as“deeply personal,”“unexpectedly intimate,” and“a reminder of what the American Dream really looks like when you strip away the slogans.”

Director Errol Webber spoke about the process of capturing the family's journey.“There's no embellishment in this story,” he said.“Everything you see happened. This family held onto each other through situations most people never encounter. They survived. They worked. And they rebuilt a life from nothing. That's what moved me to make this film.”

Unlike many immigrant-focused documentaries, The King of Trash does not dwell on politics or reenact historical trauma. It focuses on the people-their strength, their complicated memories, their humor, and the way they turned hardship into responsibility. The film shows David's role as a son who carried his father's values into adulthood, Victor's steady grounding during the early years of the business, and Kristina's clarity and calm during moments that could have fractured a lesser family.

Viewers also responded strongly to the scenes filmed in West Oakland and Ho Chi Minh City, where past and present collide visually and emotionally. Many remarked that the film captures something rarely shown: the inner life of a refugee family after the escape, after the camps, when the real work of rebuilding begins.

The production team is preparing the film for its official 2026 premiere, followed by additional screenings in major U.S. cities and Vietnam. The documentary's website, , will serve as the central hub for updates, additional footage, photos, and event information.

For press inquiries, interview requests, or screening discussions, contact: ...

About the Film

Title: The King of Trash

Director: Errol Webber

Producers: Errol Webber, Bobby Vu

Featured: David Duong, Victor Duong, Kristina Duong, Jim Duong Tai Thu

Release Year: 2026

Genre: Documentary / Biography