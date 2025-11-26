Princess Basma Bint Talal Delivers Aid To Impoverished Households In Amman's Jabal Al-Natheef

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Charity and Benevolence Campaign, on Wednesday handed over its aid to a number of women-led households in Amman's Jabal Al-Natheef area on Wednesday.During the handover ceremony at Jabal Al-Natheef Zakat and Charity Committee headquarters, Her Royal Highness underlined the campaign's "commitment" to supporting its partners in continuing to bolster national efforts, aimed at improving the living and economic conditions of underprivileged families nationwide.In the presence of the committee's several members, Her Royal Highness said the campaign, driven by its humanitarian and charitable goals, works to assist families, particularly women-led groups, to achieve self-reliance under "sustainable" development interventions, mainly income-generating projects that provide lasting sources of income and improve their circumstances.Her Highness praised the support of the campaign's partners from various national institutions and the role of these partnerships in enabling the campaign to achieve its noble goals, which would realize and strengthen social solidarity values.She also commended the role of the Jabal Al-Natheef Zakat and Charity Committee in assisting impoverished families and its efforts in this regard.In turn, the committee's head, Sayed Abu Shanab, stated it provides monthly assistance to approximately 500 families in Jabal Al-Natheef area and works to support and assist members of impoverished families in their university studies.Through its partnership with the campaign, he noted the committee aims to create income-generating projects for women and train and empower them in marketing their products.Focusing on future plans, Her Highness was briefed on the campaign's interventions set to be implemented in the area in cooperation with its partners, including providing basic assistance to target families and distance learning cards for General Secondary Education Certificate (Tawjihi) students.Her Highness also visited two homes of needy families in the area and checked on their living conditions. The campaign will provide them with necessary assistance and improve their living situation by carrying out home comprehensive maintenance and securing their needs.