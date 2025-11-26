Bewhere Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Fiscal Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - BeWhere, a leader in low-power 5G IoT asset tracking, is pleased to announce its financial results for three months ended September 30, 2025.

Owen Moore, CEO and Co-Founder stated, "This quarter showcases the strength of our execution, the torque in our business model and an unrelenting drive to disrupt the asset tracking and inventory management markets with innovative products and solutions at unprecedented price points. We achieved record product sales and continued to increase Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), culminating in record Quarterly Revenue of $6.1M".

Chris Panczuk, COO and Co-Founder stated, "In addition to record top-line performance, our team delivered record Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8M and a significant improvement in Gross Profit, increasing 42% year over year, aided by revised supply chain initiatives".

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Record quarterly revenue increased by 21% year over year - Total Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $6,080,984 compared to $5,030,356 for the same period in 2024: an increase of $1,050,628. This is a record quarter for the Company driven by the highest quarter in Product revenues in the Company's history aided by a favorable device sales mix and the second highest unit volume shipment.

Recurring Revenue increased by 20% year over year while ARR increased by 21% - Recurring Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2,057,047 compared to $1,717,274 for the same period in 2024: an increase of $339,773. Similarly, ARR stands at approximately $8.6M ending September 30, 2025, vs. $7.1M for the same period in 2024, an increase of 21% year over year.

Gross Profit increased by 42% year over year - Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2,023,442 compared to $1,422,142 for the same period in 2024: an improvement of $601,300., The Company was able to improve its gross profits versus Q2 as it began to implement its revised supply chain program.

Record Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21% year over year - Record Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $802,880 compared to $665,450 for the same period in 2024: an increase of $137,430.

Net Income increased by 38% year over year - Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $462,662 compared to $334,590 for the same period in 2024: an improvement of $128,072.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and does not have standardized meaning as it relates to performance measures and may not be comparable to other issuer disclosures of similar performance measures. The Company has provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS profit (loss) in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other non-recurring gains and losses. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period to period operating comparisons. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered superior to IFRS net income (loss).

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. Over the last 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BeWhere Inc.

Margaux Berry, Chief Strategy Officer

...

For more information, visit or follow BeWhere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the " Company ") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company's audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, together with its corresponding Management's discussion and analysis can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: BeWhere Holdings Inc.