Milma Eyes Expansion As Kerala's Dairy Sector Reports 14 Per Cent Surge In Procurement

MENAFN - IANS) Kollam (Kerala), Nov 26 (IANS) Kerala's cooperative dairy sector is witnessing robust growth, with Milma reporting a 14 per cent rise in milk procurement between April and September - a significant increase that signals strengthening farmer participation and rising consumer demand, according to a state Minister.

The update came during the state-level National Milk Day celebrations, inaugurated by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani.

She highlighted Milma's pivotal role in ensuring financial stability for dairy farmers, noting that the cooperative has consistently reinvested in the sector.

"During the last financial year, Milma returned 92.5 per cent of its profits to farmers through welfare schemes and incentives. By providing incentives, cattle subsidies, and welfare measures, Milma has always prioritised the interests of dairy farmers," she added.

Milma, which started as a small cooperative, has evolved into a Rs 4,327 crore enterprise.

It now procures 1.25 million litres of milk daily and sells around 1.65 million litres, underscoring the sector's growing commercial footprint.

The organisation is also expanding into value-added dairy segments, with leadership emphasising product diversification and international market ambitions.

Milma Chairman K.S. Mani said India's dairy sector still reflects the visionary model of Dr Verghese Kurien, whose birth anniversary is marked as National Milk Day.

"Milma's value-added products can compete globally, and regional unions have launched initiatives to widen distribution through cooperative societies," he said, citing plans to expand reach and market share.

State Planning Board Vice Chairperson Prof V.K. Ramachandran called for honouring Dr Kurien with the Bharat Ratna, crediting him for democratising dairy entrepreneurship and championing professional cooperative-led growth.

He stressed the need for quality enhancement in breeding, nutrition, and animal health, while emphasising women's economic agency in the sector.

Regional cooperative leaders noted that welfare-focused policy interventions have boosted statewide procurement, and efforts are underway to stimulate small-scale farm growth and localised dairy schemes.

As Milma targets both domestic and overseas markets, Kerala appears poised to move closer to self-sufficiency in milk production, anchored by its cooperative-driven model.