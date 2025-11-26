CPI(M) MP Writes To PM Modi, Raises Pensioners' Concerns Over 8Th Central Pay Commission

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram Nov 26 (IANS) CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr. John Brittas has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing deep concern over what he terms "growing disillusionment" among senior and super-senior Central Government pensioners.

In a detailed letter, Brittas highlighted apprehensions arising from the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) and a "validation clause" inserted in the Finance Bill 2025.

He warned that the clause appears to permit retrospective differentiation of pensioners based on their retirement date, a move that could violate the principle of pension equality established by the Supreme Court.

Citing the landmark judgment of D. S. Nakara vs Union of India (1982), he said the court had clearly stated that all pensioners constitute a homogenous class, and cannot be subjected to discrimination on the ground of retirement date.

Such differentiation, he wrote, undermines Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equal protection of laws.

Dr. Brittas also cautioned that the wording in the ToR, particularly the reference to pensions as an "unfunded cost of a non-contributory scheme", could reduce pensions to a financial liability rather than recognising them as deferred wages and a legal entitlement.

The lack of assurance that past and future pensioners would be treated equally has intensified anxiety, he said.

He further noted that while the government introduced the Unified Pension Scheme promising 50 per cent of the last basic pay as pension, its continued recovery of 10 per cent salary contributions and denial of key benefits like commutation and family pension have raised concerns when compared to the Old Pension Scheme.

The journalist-turned-lawmaker also pointed out that critical issues such as reducing the restoration period for commuted pensions, revising the Fixed Medical Allowance, and granting additional pension between ages 65 and 80 have not been included in the ToR.

Additionally, he highlighted the continued exclusion of employees from autonomous and statutory bodies, who faced hardships during the 7th CPC.

Dr. Brittas urged the Prime Minister to strengthen the ToR and provide an unequivocal clarification safeguarding pension equality, saying it would restore confidence among those who once "carried the wheels of governance with honour and devotion".