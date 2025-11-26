Multitude AG: Chief Executive Officer Antti Kumpulainen, Acquisition
|Title
|Chief Executive Officer
|First name
|Antti
|Last name
|Kumpulainen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Leadership Team
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Multitude AG
b) LEI
|74370078YLPFWHE33716
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Share
|ISIN
|CH1398992755
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.05, EUR
|4,380.2, EUR
|6.05, EUR
|84.7, EUR
|6.05, EUR
|7,635.1, EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.05, EUR
|12,100, EUR
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|25.11.2025
f) Place of the transaction
|XETRA, XETR
End of message
GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at
|Language
|English
|Company
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment