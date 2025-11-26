Gurugram Thar Owner Sends Legal Notice To Haryana DGP Over 'Criminal' Jibe

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, Nov 26 (IANS) A Gurugram resident and proud Mahindra Thar owner has sent a legal notice to Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh, demanding a public apology and withdrawal of remarks made earlier this month that allegedly paint Thar and Bullet motorcycle owners as having a“criminal mindset.”

The DGP, at a press conference on November 8 in Gurugram, while speaking on road safety and traffic violations, said that most Thar and Bullet riders have a criminal mindset, triggering huge controversy.

The comment triggered instant backlash on social media, with many vehicle owners and enthusiasts calling it a sweeping generalisation.

Even former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala criticised the remark online.

Among those deeply offended was Sarvo Mitra, a Gurugram resident who owns a Thar vehicle. Feeling personally insulted, Mitra decided to take legal action against the DGP.

Through his lawyer, he has served a notice to the DGP demanding a public apology within 15 days and a formal retraction of the statement.

According to the legal notice, Mitra claims that ever since the DGP's comment went viral, he has been subjected to taunts, ridicule, and derogatory remarks from people known to him as well as strangers.

The notice states that the remarks have caused him“mental distress, embarrassment, and social discomfort,” and have unfairly associated law-abiding citizens with criminal behaviour just because of the vehicles they drive.

“Thousands of Thar and Bullet owners are responsible motorists. Branding them collectively as criminals damages their reputation,” the notice says, adding that the DGP's words have created an atmosphere that encourages stereotyping and public mockery.

The Thar owner has warned that if the police chief does not issue a public apology and withdraw his comments within the stipulated 15-day period, he will pursue further legal remedies, including moving to court.

The incident continues to spark debate across Haryana and on social media.