'Can't Even Go For Morning Walk': CJI Surya Kant Flags Delhi Pollution, Lawyers Seek Virtual Hearing
The remarks came during the hearing of the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), when senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), sought exemption from physical appearance due to congestion and poor health.
The CJI asked if the condition was linked to the national capital's air quality, and Dwivedi agreed.
At this, the CJI said: "The only exercise I do is walking. But even that is difficult now. Yesterday I walked for 55 minutes, and till morning I had problems."
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal also said he had stopped going for walks altogether.
"To breathe this obnoxious air... at our age...," Sibal remarked, adding that the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains dangerously high even in the evenings.
Dwivedi then requested the apex court to allow virtual appearances at least until air quality improves. The CJI said the issue required a consultative approach.
"If at all such a decision is taken, I would like to take the Bar into confidence. If something is to be done, if the Bar thinks so, it should be a uniform rule," CJI Surya Kant said, adding that he would meet the bar association bearers at the Constitution Day function later in the day.
"Keeping everything in mind, if the Bar Association makes a proposal, we will be open to considering it," he assured.
Earlier, Justice P.S. Narasimha, who had urged lawyers to shift to virtual hearings in view of Delhi's "very, very serious" pollution levels, cautioned that the situation could cause "permanent damage".
"Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here?" Justice Narasimha had remarked.
"We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment