'Can't Even Go For Morning Walk': CJI Surya Kant Flags Delhi Pollution, Lawyers Seek Virtual Hearing

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday expressed concern over Delhi's poor air quality, saying the pollution levels had made it difficult even for him to go for a morning walk.

The remarks came during the hearing of the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), when senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), sought exemption from physical appearance due to congestion and poor health.

The CJI asked if the condition was linked to the national capital's air quality, and Dwivedi agreed.

At this, the CJI said: "The only exercise I do is walking. But even that is difficult now. Yesterday I walked for 55 minutes, and till morning I had problems."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal also said he had stopped going for walks altogether.

"To breathe this obnoxious air... at our age...," Sibal remarked, adding that the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains dangerously high even in the evenings.

Dwivedi then requested the apex court to allow virtual appearances at least until air quality improves. The CJI said the issue required a consultative approach.

"If at all such a decision is taken, I would like to take the Bar into confidence. If something is to be done, if the Bar thinks so, it should be a uniform rule," CJI Surya Kant said, adding that he would meet the bar association bearers at the Constitution Day function later in the day.

"Keeping everything in mind, if the Bar Association makes a proposal, we will be open to considering it," he assured.

Earlier, Justice P.S. Narasimha, who had urged lawyers to shift to virtual hearings in view of Delhi's "very, very serious" pollution levels, cautioned that the situation could cause "permanent damage".

"Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here?" Justice Narasimha had remarked.

"We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," he added.