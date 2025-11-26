Havila Finans AS: Third Quarter 2025 Accounts
Contact:
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
-
Havila Finans AS Financial statement Q3 2025
