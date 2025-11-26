United States Car Rental Market Forecast Report 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis Of Avis, Carzonrent, Eco Rent A Car, Enterprise, Europcar, Localiza, Sixt, Hertz

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Car Rental Market Report by Booking Type, Rental Length, Vehicle Type, Application, End-User, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The United States Car Rental Market is expected to reach US$ 194.37 billion by 2033 from US$ 90.31 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.89% from 2025 to 2033. Rising domestic and international travel, tourism, the desire for flexible mobility, business travel, fleet diversification, vehicle sharing trends, and the expansion of rental services at airports and city centers are the main factors driving the U.S. car rental market.



Due to rising domestic travel, foreign travel, and business travel, the U.S. car rental market is growing and there is a steady demand for rental cars. Travelers are increasingly choosing rental cars over owning their own vehicles due to their growing need for flexible transportation options, especially in cities.

Reservations have been easier and the consumer experience has improved because to digitalization, which includes mobile apps and online booking systems. Fleet diversity satisfies a range of customer preferences by providing premium, eco-friendly, and affordable automobiles. Rental sites near airports and in the heart of cities, along with trends toward car sharing, further encourage market acceptance. Partnerships with corporate clients, ride-hailing services, and travel agents also help to expand the market and increase revenue.

Growth Drivers for the United States Car Rental Market

Rising Domestic and International Travel

The demand for rental cars in the United States is still being driven by an increase in both domestic and international travel. Rental cars are preferred by tourists and business travelers due to their convenience and flexibility. Rentals of airports and city centers are still common, and new service options make them more accessible.

Customers will have access to a greater variety of automobiles, including luxury, budget, and specialist models, thanks to SIXT's relationship with Stellantis, which commenced in January 2024. These larger fleets accommodate a wider range of traveler preferences, enhancing client satisfaction and fostering steady increases in demand for rentals.

Urbanization & Flexible Mobility Preferences

The need for adaptable car rental options is being driven by urbanization and shifting mobility patterns. Because of the traffic, parking, and maintenance costs, city people frequently prefer short-term access to cars over owning one. Examples of innovations that demonstrate how providers are developing affordable, on-demand urban mobility solutions include Vay's remote-controlled car rental business in Las Vegas (January 2024), which permits per-minute rentals. By appealing to tech-savvy, convenience-focused customers and promoting greater utilization rates, these models let rental companies expand into new urban markets and accommodate flexible transportation needs.

Vehicle Sharing & Subscription Trends

As customers increasingly look for flexible alternatives to ownership, vehicle sharing and subscription models continue to be important development drivers. Users can select cars according to their lifestyle requirements, budget, and convenience with the use of app-based access, long-term subscription plans, and short-term rentals.

Additionally, these solutions assist providers in increasing operational effectiveness, optimizing fleet utilization, and drawing in new clientele, such as eco-aware and youthful professionals. Vehicle sharing and subscription services, which prioritize accessibility, affordability, and choice, greatly expand the market without competing with factors related to travel or urbanization.

Challenges in the United States Car Rental Market

Rising Operational & Maintenance Costs

An important obstacle facing the US vehicle rental industry is the rise in operating and maintenance expenses. The cost of purchasing, maintaining, and insuring automobiles keeps going up, especially in light of shifting fuel prices and growing labor expenses. Although they increase operating costs, routine maintenance, repairs, and cleaning are necessary to guarantee fleet safety and customer pleasure.

Administrative and maintenance expenses also rise when state and federal safety and pollution rules are followed. When incorporating modern technology like GPS monitoring, app-based booking systems, and linked automobile capabilities, rental companies also incur increased expenditures. For automobile rental companies looking to turn a profit, controlling these growing costs while preserving competitive pricing and excellent service continues to be a major problem.

Fleet Management & Utilization Challenges

In the US automobile rental business, effective fleet management and utilization pose constant issues. To satisfy different consumer demands, automakers must keep a wide range of automobiles, including SUVs, luxury, economy, and specialized models. Fleet allocation and utilization are complicated by seasonal variations, holiday peaks, and regional demand disparities.

Vehicle underutilization lowers profitability, and a lack of availability can result in lost sales and unhappy clients. Additionally, advanced fleet management systems and knowledgeable staff are needed to schedule maintenance, monitor vehicle health, and reduce downtime. Effective fleet management is a crucial and difficult task for automobile rental companies in a highly competitive market since success depends on striking a balance between vehicle availability, cost effectiveness, and operational flexibility.

Recent Developments in United States Car Rental Market



In April 2025, Hertz partnered with UVeye to deploy AI-powered vehicle inspection kiosks nationwide. This initiative aims to reduce vehicle return times and enhance loss and damage detection, improving operational efficiency and customer experience.

In January 2025, XCharge entered into an agreement with a major U.S. car rental group to install Level-3 fast chargers at multiple airports across the country, supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles in rental fleets. In June 2024, Europcar launched its first U.S. branches at Atlanta and Dallas airports, offering premium, EV-focused fleets. This expansion marks a strategic milestone for Europcar, establishing its presence in key travel hubs and catering to the increasing demand for electric and sustainable rental options in the United States.

