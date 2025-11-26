Kraken Bond Highlights Federal Tax Credit Eligibility For Spray Foam Insulation Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, VA, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANTILLY, VA - November 24, 2025 - -

Kraken Bond, a leading manufacturer of high-performance chemical solutions for the construction and industrial sectors, is emphasizing the significant financial benefits available to homeowners through the Federal Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit when purchasing qualifying insulation products. The company's FastCoat Class A Fire-Rated Spray Foam Insulation Kits qualify for this federal tax incentive, offering homeowners both superior energy savings and important safety compliance features.

The Federal Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, also known as the 25C tax credit, provides homeowners with a maximum annual credit of $3,200 for qualifying energy-efficient home improvements. Specifically for insulation and air sealing materials, homeowners can claim 30 percent of the cost, up to $1,200 per year. The FastCoat Spray Foam Insulation materials from Kraken Bond meet the eligibility requirements for this credit, making the purchase a financially strategic investment for property owners looking to enhance their home's energy efficiency.

The FastCoat system distinguishes itself through its Class A Fire Rating certification under ASTM E84 standards, providing a critical safety feature that exceeds basic insulation requirements. The product delivers an R-Value of R-5.66 per inch through its closed-cell formula, creating an air-tight seal that significantly reduces energy loss. These technical specifications directly contribute to the energy savings that qualify the product for federal tax credit eligibility.

"Homeowners are increasingly seeking solutions that combine safety, efficiency, and financial prudence," said a spokesperson for Kraken Bond. "Our FastCoat Spray Foam Insulation not only meets stringent fire safety standards but also helps customers take advantage of substantial federal tax credits while reducing their energy costs long-term."

The spray foam insulation kit has been designed for user-friendly application, making professional-grade insulation accessible to DIY homeowners. The smooth, mess-free application process allows property owners to achieve professional results without requiring specialized contractors, further enhancing the cost-effectiveness of the upgrade. Tax Credit Eligible Products like the FastCoat represent a practical approach to home improvement that balances immediate installation savings with long-term energy efficiency benefits.

As energy costs continue to fluctuate and building codes increasingly emphasize fire safety, products that address both concerns while offering financial incentives have become particularly relevant. The federal tax credit remains available through the end of 2025, providing a limited window for homeowners to maximize their savings on qualifying improvements.

Kraken Bond maintains an extensive product portfolio that includes adhesives, sealants, and various specialty chemical solutions for construction and industrial applications. The company provides comprehensive product information and updates through multiple channels, including Kraken Bond on Instagram, where contractors and homeowners can access application tips and project inspiration.

Kraken Bond specializes in developing and manufacturing high-performance chemical solutions for the construction and industrial sectors. The company offers a comprehensive range of products including spray foam insulation, caulk and sealants, adhesives, and specialty chemicals, designed to enhance efficiency and deliver superior results for both professionals and consumers.

