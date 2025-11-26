Mark T. Hurt Law Offices Speak At National Black Lung Association Chapter, Guiding Coal Miners & Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Senior Executive Partner P. Heith Reynolds and Thomas Hurt of The Law Offices of Mark T. Hurt recently spoke at Drill's Local Chapter of the National Black Lung Association, where they addressed critical issues that continue to affect coal miners and their families throughout the Appalachian region.

During the meeting, Attorney Reynolds and the firm's team provided guidance on navigating federal and state benefits, understanding work-related limitations, and identifying circumstances where additional legal remedies may be available to miners living with black lung disease or other occupational injuries. The presentation emphasized the importance of education and early action for miners who may be unsure of their rights or eligibility for compensation.

The Law Offices of Mark T. Hurt remains committed to serving as a trusted resource for coal miners. To support that mission, the firm offers free consultations for any miner who has questions about benefits, workplace injuries, or potential claims. Individuals are welcome to call or stop by the office for a conversation at any time.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit: Workers' Compensation Lawyer for Coal Miners

About The Law Offices of Mark T. Hurt

With locations across Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm brings more than 30 years of legal experience to clients facing accidents, workplace injuries, black lung claims, and wrongful death matters arising from employer negligence. The firm is dedicated to advocating for families throughout Appalachia and ensuring they have access to knowledgeable legal support when workplace conditions or unsafe practices cause harm.

To contact the firm, visit .

