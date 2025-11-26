In Zaporizhzhia, University Buildings And Dormitories Damaged After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the ZNU press service, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 10 p.m. on November 25, a treacherous enemy strike was recorded on the ZNU campus. Everyone was at home in the dormitories, resting. The enemy hit directly the corner of Dormitory No. 4. Part of the wall was knocked out, and half of the windows were blown out. About 30% of the windows in the second academic building were knocked out," the statement said.

The university cafeteria was also damaged. In Dormitory No. 4, the cladding was torn off, the heating networks were damaged, and the batteries were removed. Gas and heat supply to the facility has been cut off, and electricity supply to the damaged sector is also limited. Inspections are ongoing.

"I hope that we will eventually be able to restore heat to the undamaged sectors of the building. This applies to both gas and electricity. We are collaborating with the city council to close the windows and are currently seeking assistance with materials and labor. Meanwhile, work on the academic buildings is ongoing, as the explosion has affected approximately 1,000 square meters of windows and doors. Perhaps even more, as the investigation is still ongoing. No one was injured. There were no residents in this block of the dormitory at the time of the enemy strike," said Serhii Kushnir, Vice Rector for Academic and Production Work and Logistics.

As reported, on November 26, the enemy sent more than 10 drones to Zaporizhzhia. More than 50 houses were damaged, 19 people were injured, 5 of whom were hospitalized.

Photo: ZNU