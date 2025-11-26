The Most Influential Voices In The MENA Region To Address The 12,000-Attendee Bitcoin MENA Event This December

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)- With more than 12,000 attendees expected, Bitcoin MENA is set to become one of the most important gatherings for Bitcoin, institutional capital, energy innovation, and regulatory leadership anywhere in the world. This December, the region's most powerful and influential voices will take the stage to share perspectives shaped by the UAE's rapid rise as a global centre for Bitcoin development, mining, sovereign adoption, and financial innovation.



H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti - Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government; Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council. Dr. Al Kuwaiti leads the UAE's national cyber-strategy, steering the country's transition into a trusted, secure digital hub. Under his leadership the UAE aligned its infrastructure, policy and institutional frameworks to tackle emerging threats and accelerate innovation in cloud, AI, data and connectivity.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman & CEO, DMCC Topic: Bitcoin's Role in Challenging Centralized Banking Systems A defining figure in Dubai's commodities and financial innovation ecosystem, Bin Sulayem will examine how Bitcoin fits into the UAE's broader strategy of financial independence and open capital flows.

Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO, The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi Fireside Chat with Michael Saylor and Bitcoin in the Portfolio of Nations

Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Center Topic: The Past & Future of Bitcoin Adoption in the UAE A leading voice in Dubai's transformation into a global digital-asset jurisdiction. Al Dhaheri represents Abu Dhabi's sovereign-level focus on infrastructure, national strategy, and long-term institutional positioning for Bitcoin.

Faisal Al Hammadi, Founder, Further Topic: Why MENA Will Be a Hub for Bitcoin Mining A look at the convergence of regional capital, energy strategy, and infrastructure investment.

Ali Alnuaimi, Founder, Shafra Topic: The Role of Bitcoin Mining In The Global Energy TransitionExplore how Bitcoin mining can strengthen energy grids, unlock stranded or underutilized power, and accelerate the region's shift toward more efficient and sustainable energy systems.

Irina Heaver, Founding Partner, NeosLegal Topics: Regulatory Renaissance in the UAE; Reshaping Your Sovereignty Stack One of the region's most recognised legal authorities will break down how the UAE's regulatory framework is shaping a new era of financial sovereignty.

Henson Orser, CEO, Soter Insure (Former CEO, VARA) Topic: Protecting Your Stack - Bitcoin Insurance Coverage A seminal figure in Dubai's regulatory evolution brings clarity to institutional-grade custody and insurance. Irene Gao, Bitmain Global Business Lead Bitmain Keynote As a global mining leader, Gao brings unparalleled insight into hardware, scaling, and the energy-grid transformation accelerating across the region.



The UAE is widely regarded as one of the world's highest-adoption markets for digital assets, with industry analyses estimating that more than 25% of residents actively own or use virtual assets.

Across the GCC, family offices and sovereign wealth funds oversee well over $4 trillion in combined assets - a level of capital concentration that is increasingly influencing long-term institutional allocation toward Bitcoin.

The Middle East is rapidly becoming an energy-aligned hub for Bitcoin mining, with multiple studies projecting the region could capture a significant share of global hashrate as power-grid optimisation, natural-gas utilisation, and renewable-energy investment accelerate. The UAE's clear and operational digital-asset regulatory framework - from licensing pathways to compliance standards - continues to attract global founders, miners, and institutional participants seeking stability and scale.

From regulatory pioneers to mining powerhouses to institutional Bitcoin strategists, this year's program reflects the depth of expertise now emerging from the Middle East - a region defined by significant wealth concentration, sovereign capital scale, advanced energy infrastructure, rapidly expanding Bitcoin mining operations, and a maturing digital-asset policy environment Heavyweights Headlining This Year's AgendaWhy Bitcoin MENA Matters NowThe MENA region - and particularly the UAE - is becoming one of the most strategically significant geographies for global Bitcoin adoption:This concentration of wealth, energy, and progressive policy makes the UAE uniquely positioned to shape Bitcoin's next chapter.

The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Hong Kong (August 2026), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Autumn 2026) and Bitcoin MEN (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.