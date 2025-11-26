Binance To Pause Ontology Network Transactions Ahead Of Upgrade

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance has announced that it will temporarily pause Ontology (ONT) deposits and withdrawals starting at 7:00 a.m. UTC on December 1, 2025. The exchange says the move is meant to support an upcoming upgrade on the Ontology Network and ensure that user funds remain safe while the changes go live. ONT trading on the platform won't be affected, so users will still be able to buy and sell the token as usual.

What the Upgrade Involves

Ontology is preparing to launch its v3.0.0 MainNet update, which brings a number of technical improvements to the network. The upgrade comes shortly after a smaller update on November 27 that focused on consensus adjustments and gas-limit refinements. The December 1 upgrade, however, carries the bigger changes-especially to the network's long-term token structure and overall performance.

Changes to ONG Tokenomics

One of the most notable updates is the overhaul of ONG's tokenomics. Once the upgrade is live, ONG's total supply will be capped at 800 million, with part of the supply permanently locked to help stabilize long-term liquidity. The new model also boosts staking incentives by directing 80% of new ONG emissions to ONT stakers. These changes were approved through Ontology's on-chain governance vote earlier this year.

What Users Should Expect

For now, the temporary pause only affects deposits and withdrawals. Any ONT already stored on Binance will remain untouched, and all trading features will stay active. Users who rely on transfers for payments, staking, or external wallets may want to complete those ahead of the cutoff time to avoid interruptions once the suspension begins.

When Services Will Resume

Binance hasn't given an exact date for when ONT deposits and withdrawals will reopen. The exchange says it will restore full functionality once the Ontology upgrade is complete and the network is running smoothly. After everything is confirmed stable, Binance will issue an update to let users know that transfers are back online.

Conclusion

While the pause may cause some short-term inconvenience, it's a standard step exchanges take when major blockchain upgrades are underway. The Ontology Network's upcoming improvements are designed to strengthen the project's foundation and enhance performance, and support a more balanced economic model. Once the transition is complete, users can expect a more efficient and better-optimized ecosystem moving forward.

