Moraes' Hard Line On Bolsonaro Deepens Brazil's Democratic Stress Test
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes did not blink when Jair Bolsonaro's final appeals expired.
He ordered the former president to begin serving a 27-year, three-month sentence inside the Federal Police headquarters in Brasília, turning preventive detention into the harshest punishment ever imposed on a Brazilian ex-leader in peacetime.
Bolsonaro was convicted for leading a failed attempt to overturn the 2022 election result, accused of trying to block or depose President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after the vote.
The Supreme Court also found him guilty of attempting to abolish the democratic rule of law by force, heading an armed criminal organization and orchestrating damage to protected public buildings during the 8 January 2023 riots.
Moraes justified the decision by pointing to public-order risks and the danger of flight. Bolsonaro had already spent more than 100 days under strict house arrest and is alleged to have tampered with his ankle monitor before being moved to the Federal Police building.
Keeping him in the same facility, now as a convicted inmate, allows the court to say it is enforcing the sentence while containing unrest. Yet the move also raises questions about proportionality and judicial reach.
Bolsonaro's Detention Deepens Political and U.S. Tensions
Bolsonaro will not share a common cell: like generals and judges, he benefits from a special room and enhanced protection, a privilege grounded in Brazilian law.
Even so, jailing the country's main conservative figurehead for decades will be seen by millions of supporters as proof that courts, not voters, are deciding Brazil's political future.
Abroad, the ruling lands in the middle of a clash with Washington. US president Donald Trump has sanctioned Moraes and hit key Brazilian exports with steep tariffs, denouncing the case as a witch hunt.
Far from appeasing the United States, the hardening of Bolsonaro's punishment is likely to deepen mistrust between Brasília and a White House that questions the neutrality of Brazil's institutions.
