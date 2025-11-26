403
Argentina Grows 5% And Starts To Rewrite Its Economic Story
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's latest data show something that seemed unlikely a short time ago: the economy is growing at a solid pace instead of slipping into another recession.
In September, overall activity was 5 percent higher than a year earlier and 0.5 percent above August in seasonally adjusted terms.
That was the third consecutive monthly increase and enough to keep the country out of a technical recession, with output in the third quarter slightly above the second.
From January to September, activity is up 5.2 percent compared with the same period in 2024. For a country that has spent years moving from crisis to crisis, this feels like the beginning of a different phase.
The drivers of this rebound matter. Sectors that depend on clear rules and open markets are leading the way: fishing surged 58.2 percent, financial services jumped 39.7 percent as credit and markets recovered, mining grew 8.1 percent, and hotels and restaurants rose 7 percent on the back of stronger tourism.
Real estate expanded 5 percent, while construction, badly damaged in 2024, came back with 4.3 percent growth. This pattern tells an important story to investors and expats.
Argentina Shows Modest Recovery Amid Lingering Challenges
When policy stops fighting private activity and focuses on basic stability, the parts of the economy that trade, invest and export react first.
That is what is happening now. Argentina is not booming, but it has moved from free fall to a modest, market-driven expansion that can lay foundations for something stronger.
The picture is not perfect. Manufacturing output fell 1 percent in September, a sign that domestic demand and industry still struggle after years of stop-start policies.
Public administration and defence, including social security, slipped 0.7 percent, reflecting early efforts to contain a state that had grown while the real economy stagnated.
Poverty remains high, and any loss of discipline could quickly bring back inflation and currency stress. Even so, the balance of the story has shifted.
Instead of asking only whether Argentina will crash again, the more relevant question now is whether the country can turn this 5 percent growth into a lasting period of stability and investment - or whether old habits will cut the recovery short.
