Watch: Roaring Tiger Formed By 2,983 Drones Dazzles Mysuru Sky, Creates Guinness World Record

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video has recently gone viral on social media showing a magnificent roaring tiger figure, created by 2,983 drones, which completely captivated the audience gathered at the Bannimantap Grounds in the Mysuru district of Karnataka.

The drone-formed tiger also won a Guinness World Record for being the largest mammal portrait ever created by a synchronised drone swarm.

This year's display utilised double the number of drones deployed in the show held in 2024. The previous record for the largest aerial image of a mammal formed by drones stood at 1,985 drones.

Alongside the roaring tiger, the drone fleet also formed images of a soldier, an elephant, a peacock, and various other cultural emblems of India.

The spectacular event was organised by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Mysore to mark the celebrated Mysuru Dasara 2025 festival on 29 September 2025. The show itself was orchestrated by Botlab Dynamics.

CESC Managing Director Munigopal Raju disclosed that this year's aerial show was intentionally ramped up, according to a report by The Hindu.

“We decided to increase the number of drones from 1,500 used last year to 3,000 for 2025,” he said.

Raju added that the team realised they had an opportunity to set a Guinness record while planning the formation, as nobody had yet presented a tiger using such a massive fleet of drones.

The report also noted that the record attempt adhered to rigorous procedures to guarantee official certification. Specialists, including a validation team from London, aeronautical engineers, auditors, and legal advocates, scrutinised every single stage.

“All necessary procedures were followed so the achievement could be formally certified,” Raju noted.

Significant effort was also put into ensuring that Mysuru's street illumination and the drone performance worked together to produce a truly unforgettable spectacle for visitors.

A trial was held on 28 September, which was the first of two planned rehearsals, with the second taking place on 29 September. The main public displays were then scheduled for 1 and 2 October.

Chinese humanoid robot's three-day walk sets world record

A Chinese robot has stepped into the Guinness World Records after completing a three-day, 100-kilometre trek, the longest reported distance ever walked by a humanoid machine, reported AFP.

The 169-centimetre (five foot six inch) AgiBot A2 set off from the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou on the evening of November 10, traversing highways and city streets before arriving at Shanghai's historic waterfront Bund area on November 13, according to Guinness World Records.

Shanghai-based robot maker AgiBot said its two-legged ambler "navigated varied surfaces... all while adhering to traffic regulations" during its continuous 106.286-kilometre (66-mile) journey, which was certified as the first feat of its kind on Thursday.