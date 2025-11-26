Bryan Scott Mcmillan Featured In New Industry Qanda, Calls For Greater Support For Grieving Families And Children Facing Medical Hardship

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Business leader and philanthropist Bryan Scott McMillan is the focus of a newly released in-depth interview exploring his three-decade career in the global medical device industry, his leadership approach, and his long-standing commitment to families facing grief and medical hardship.

In the feature, McMillan uses his platform to raise awareness for the growing number of families navigating loss, urging individuals and communities to“show up, listen, and offer support in simple, human ways.”

“I learnt early in life that challenges don't wait for the perfect moment,” McMillan says in the interview.“What matters is how we support each other through them. Grief can feel isolating, especially for children. People need to know they're not alone.”

According to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (CBEM), 1 in 12 U.S. children will lose a parent or sibling by age 18. Grieving children are three times more likely to struggle with academic performance and twice as likely to experience mental health challenges if support systems are weak.

“When my wife passed away, I saw first-hand how devastating loss can be for a child,” McMillan explains.“The WARM Place helped my own family find steady ground again. That experience changed the direction of my life.”

McMillan has volunteered at The WARM Place since 2006 and at Camp Sanguinity for children with cancer and blood disorders. In 2018, he founded Families with Holes, a nonprofit dedicated to providing hope, guidance, and counselling connections for grieving families.

The interview highlights McMillan's 30-year career leading medical device organisations through transformation, product innovation, and global expansion. But it is his commitment to service that now defines his mission.

“Leadership is not only about strategy. It's about showing up for people - in business and in life,” he states.“The most valuable work I do today is helping families who are hurting. You don't need a title to do that. You only need to care.”

Instead of fundraising or promotional appeals, McMillan emphasises actionable steps anyone can take to support grieving families:



Check in consistently - even a short text or weekly call matters.



Offer practical help - meals, school runs, errands, childcare.



Listen without fixing - grief needs presence, not solutions.



Share memories of the loved one - it validates their importance.

Encourage connection to community support groups or grief programmes.



“Grief doesn't follow a schedule,” McMillan notes.“The smallest act of kindness can change someone's week. Most people underestimate the impact they can have.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

Bryan Scott McMillan is a retired senior executive with over 30 years of leadership experience in the global medical device industry. Following the loss of his wife, he became an active grief-support advocate and later founded Families with Holes, which provides hope and resources to families facing loss. He continues to volunteer, mentor, and speak on resilience, community support, and compassionate leadership.

