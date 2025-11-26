Roger Haenke Announces New Chapter Of Community-Focused Work In San Diego

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Roger Haenke, an ordained priest and registered nurse with a long record in healthcare leadership and education, is beginning a new chapter focused on community support and local engagement. His work has spanned hospital administration, nursing leadership, teaching at San Diego State University, and years of pastoral service. This next phase builds on those experiences while shifting attention to broader community needs in the San Diego region.

Roger's career has always centered on service. He began in parish ministry, then moved into clinical work and leadership roles in major healthcare systems across Minnesota, Washington, and California. His roles included director-level positions in perinatal and neonatal services, clinic operations, senior services, and community health programs. He later joined the nursing faculty at San Diego State University, where he taught leadership, financial management, community nursing, and professional development.

This new chapter brings those strands together. Roger plans to focus on work that strengthens local connections, supports underserved groups, and promotes well-being across communities. The direction reflects his long-standing commitment to helping people navigate health, change, and personal growth. It also aligns with his experience guiding teams, supporting families, and mentoring students.

Roger's years of ministry have shaped his approach. His work has emphasized presence, reflection, and care. His nursing career added structured leadership, quality improvement, and education. This combination positions him to support community efforts that value stability, inclusion, and shared purpose. While the specifics of this phase will develop over time, Roger's focus remains steady: helping people feel seen, supported, and connected.

He plans to continue engaging local organizations, supporting community programs, and drawing on his background in healthcare and leadership to strengthen collaborative efforts in San Diego. His intent is simple: use decades of experience to give back in ways that reflect the needs of the community today.