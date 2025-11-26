Church Of Scientology Nashville Welcomes The Community To Celebrate The Holidays With Service, Connection, And Giving

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Church of Scientology Nashville is inviting the entire community to join in a season of celebration, compassion, and unity through a series of holiday events and social programs designed to bring people together and uplift the neighborhood.

The Church will host multiple festivities and community-focused gatherings throughout November and December, welcoming families, friends, and neighbors to share in the joy of the season.

Thanksgiving Day Potluck & Community Meal - Thursday, November 27, 5–7 PM

All are welcome to enjoy a warm, family-style Thanksgiving potluck. Guests may bring a dish if they wish, but it is not required. The event is designed to bring people together in fellowship and gratitude.

Sunday Service & Christmas Celebration - Sunday, December 7, 11 AM–2 PM

Families are invited to attend Sunday Service followed by a festive Christmas party featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, a hot cocoa bar, holiday crafts, cheerful carols, and a community food and toy drive to support local families in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items or new, unwrapped toys to donate.

Documentary Premiere: A Citizens Commission on Human Rights Presentation - Tuesday, December 9, 7 PM

The Church will host a free public premiere of a powerful new documentary from the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, examining critical issues related to mental health and human rights. All members of the community are invited to attend.

Tennessee Human Rights Day Celebration - Wednesday, December 10

The Church of Scientology Nashville is honored to host the annual Tennessee Human Rights Day celebration, featuring a reception at 5:30 PM and a program beginning at 6:30 PM. Community members, advocates, and leaders will gather to reaffirm the importance of human rights for all. Registration and event details are available at .

New Year's Eve Celebration - Wednesday, December 31

To close out the season, the Church will hold its annual New Year's Eve celebration, highlighting positive achievements of the past year and offering well-wishes for an inspiring start to 2026. All are welcome to join in this uplifting evening of community and hope.

“These events reflect our commitment to supporting and celebrating our community,” said Julie Brinker with the Church of Scientology Nashville.“The holidays are a time for connection, compassion, and service, and we look forward to welcoming our neighbors throughout the season.”

All events will take place at the Church of Scientology Nashville, located at 1130 8th Ave South.

For more information, please visit the website.