Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US-Based Devotee Donates Rs 9 Cr To Tirupati Temple

US-Based Devotee Donates Rs 9 Cr To Tirupati Temple


2025-11-26 06:10:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Tirupati- A US-based devotee donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday, temple body chairman B R Naidu said.

M Ramalinga Raju donated the amount for the renovation of the PAC-1, PAC-2 and PAC-3 buildings.

“Another great donation to TTD. M Ramalinga Raju donated Rs 9 crore for the renovation of PAC-1, 2 and 3 buildings,” Naidu said in a post on 'X', adding that Raju had earlier donated Rs 16 crore in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extending congratulations on behalf of TTD for the contribution towards improving facilities for devotees, Naidu said he wished for the deity's blessings on Raju.

The TTD chairman said he hoped to see similar contributions from Raju in the future.

MENAFN26112025000215011059ID1110400064



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search