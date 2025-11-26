DLP Resources Appoints New Chairman

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) -announces that Derek White is stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and William (Bill) Bennett, is being appointed Chair of the Board. The appointment of Mr. William Bennett as Chair is effective immediately. Mr. White will remain a member of the Board.

Mr. Bennett was a successful small business owner, then lawyer, who gained extensive experience in mine permitting and development, as MLA and BC's mines minister three times over his 16 year career. Bill earned a reputation across Canada as a leader in reducing government permitting time for mining and for his practical, straightforward approach to the government-private sector relationship. Mr. Bennett has provided his leadership, guidance and expertise across multiple committees at DLP since the company was formed. Retiring from politics in 2017, Bill has acted as director and officer of several mining companies, with experience on technical, audit, and governance committees.

Bill Bennett: "I am looking forward to helping our strong team move the Aurora project in Peru to a successful Preliminary Economic Assessment and to maximizing for our shareholders, all that is possible with this large and exciting project."

The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the creation of a technical committee comprised of the Directors and chaired by Director Rick Zimmer. Mr. Zimmer has a degree in Mining Engineering and an MBA and has over 40 years of Canadian and international mining experience including exploration, development and mine operations (both underground and open pit). Mr. Zimmer has served as: President and CEO of Far West Mining Ltd.; VP and Project Manager for Teck's Pogo project in Alaska and General Manager of Teck's Tarmoola gold mine in Australia; Mine Manager of Teck's Afton copper-gold mine in British Columbia as well as acting in several senior mining roles throughout his career.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site for additional information.