Strawberry Fields REIT To Present At Noblecon21

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE American: STRW) (the "Company"), a self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT") engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties, today announced that Moishe Gubin, its Chairman & CEO, will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.- on Wednesday, December 3at 4:30pm Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: and on Channelchek , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek for 90 days following the event.

Interested investors and guests of Company Name are welcome to attend.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. | .

About Channelchek

Noble launched in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.