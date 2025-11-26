Azerbaijan Railways Advances Infrastructure To Boost Efficiency On Middle Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan Railways is advancing its infrastructure development to enhance operational efficiency along the Middle Corridor, the company's chairman, Rovshan Rustamov, announced at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council in Baku, Azernews reports.

Rustamov emphasized that strategic projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Middle Corridor or the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the North–South transport corridor have secured Azerbaijan's leading position on the global transport map.

“The Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway now serves as a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia. Following its modernization, its capacity has increased from 1 million tons annually to 5 million tons,” Rustamov said.“Overall, Azerbaijan Railways continues to develop infrastructure to improve efficiency along the Middle Corridor. This includes successful work on the alternating current transition along the main East–West railway line from Baku to Boyuk Kesik.”

He added that the Middle Corridor is increasingly significant as an alternative and secure transit route for countries located in the heart of Eurasia.

“Over the first ten months of this year, Azerbaijan Railways has handled 317 block trains on the Middle Corridor, 119 of which were transit trains. This represents a 32% increase compared to the same period last year,” Rustamov noted.