Latvian Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She announced this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

"Arrived in Kyiv to engage and support our Ukrainian friends in pursuit of a lasting, peaceful European future. Thank you, Andrii Sybiha, for your warm welcome! The Latvian government and the whole of Latvian society stand with Ukraine,” the Latvian Foreign Minister stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 5, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds signed a memorandum on defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Photo: X / Baiba Braže