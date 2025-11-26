Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latvian Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv

Latvian Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv


2025-11-26 06:07:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) She announced this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

"Arrived in Kyiv to engage and support our Ukrainian friends in pursuit of a lasting, peaceful European future. Thank you, Andrii Sybiha, for your warm welcome! The Latvian government and the whole of Latvian society stand with Ukraine,” the Latvian Foreign Minister stated.

Read also: Trump says ready to meet Zelensky, Putin only when peace deal is reached

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 5, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds signed a memorandum on defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Photo: X / Baiba Braže

MENAFN26112025000193011044ID1110400029



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search