Ursula Von Der Leyen Outlines Key Conditions For Peace Agreement In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, opening a debate on the EU's position regarding the proposed plan and the Union's efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The first priority is that any agreement should deliver a just and lasting peace. And it should ensure real security for Ukraine and for Europe. As a sovereign nation, there can be no limitations on Ukraine's Armed Forces that would leave the country vulnerable to future attacks. And this is as much about deterrence as it is and Europe's security,” von der Leyen said.

She added that Ukraine needs robust, long-term, and credible security guarantees as part of a broader package of measures aimed at deterring and preventing any future attacks from Russia.

“The second priority is upholding Ukraine's sovereignty. We know that Russia's mindset has not changed since the days of Yalta – seeing our continent in terms of spheres of influence. So, we need to be clear that there can be no unilateral carving up of a sovereign European nation, and that borders cannot be changed by force. If today we legitimize and formalize the undermining of borders, we open the doors for more wars tomorrow,” she said.

According to von der Leyen, the third priority for European authorities is ensuring Ukraine's financial needs.

“In the absence of any real intent of Russia to engage in peace talks, it is clear that we need to support Ukraine to defend itself... In the last European Council, we committed ourselves to cover the financial needs of Ukraine for the years 2026 and 2027. On this topic, we, the Commission, have presented an options paper. This includes an option on immobilized Russian assets. The next step is that the Commission is ready to present a legal text,” the Commission President said.

She also added that she“does not see any scenario in which European taxpayers alone will pay the bill,” and that any decision must respect European and international law.

As reported by Ukrinform, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted significant progress in the Geneva negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine