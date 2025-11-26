Shelling Of Chernihiv Region: Enemies Target Enterprises, Transport Infrastructure, And Residential Buildings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the city of Snovsk has been under attack by Russian drones for several days. Yesterday, a Geran drone struck transport infrastructure. Two explosions, also caused by UAVs, were heard on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, damaging an elevator and silo bags.

According to Chaus, the Russians attacked several settlements in the Koriukivka community with FPV drones. A civilian car was hit. In one of the villages, an administrative building and trucks were damaged by a drone attack.

In the Chernihiv district, a strike drone attacked the Horodnia forestry. Vehicles, a workshop, and an administrative building were damaged.

“Geran drones hit an agricultural enterprise in the village. There is damage; about a thousand pigs were killed. There is a fire at the enterprise,” said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

Residential buildings were damaged in the Nizhyn and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts. In total, there were 50 Russian shellings and 125 explosions over the past day.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: Victim toll climbs to 19

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with drones on the evening of November 24 and the morning of November 25. A woman was killed, and damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was recorded.