Ukraine's Defense Forces Debunk Claims Of Encirclement In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of the South reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, the war is being fought not only on the battlefield but also on the information front. The enemy skillfully manipulates Ukrainian public sentiment: it deliberately exaggerates its so-called successes and hyperbolically emphasizes problems within Ukraine's Defense Forces, spreading panic among Ukrainians and provoking rash actions.

“Some of our compatriots, unfortunately, fall for such provocations, unknowingly spreading enemy narratives,” the military noted.

The situation in southern Ukraine, particularly in the Huliaipole area, is indeed tense. The enemy is conducting active assault operations, increasing the number of artillery strikes and the use of kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, more than 30 assaults were recorded, as well as over half a thousand artillery attacks with more than 2,100 munitions, 10 airstrikes, 250 UAV-dropped munitions, and attacks by nearly two thousand kamikaze drones.

Despite this, Ukrainian fighters are holding the defense; communication and logistics are maintained, and support is provided. Every day they eliminate 250–300 invaders and more than 50 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.

Just yesterday, two enemy tanks, 15 artillery systems, and about 40 vehicles and motorized equipment units were put out of action.

The situation in the sector is indeed difficult, but there is no encirclement; communication with Ukrainian soldiers is maintained, logistics are functioning, and evacuation of the wounded is ongoing.

Moreover, the military emphasized that information about so-called blocking detachments that allegedly obstruct Ukrainian units is false. On the contrary, assault units have been deployed to reinforce them and help hold the line.

The military command responds quickly to any changes in the situation and always makes well-considered decisions: when resources allow, to hold the defense and protect Ukrainian territory; when they do not, to preserve the lives of personnel by withdrawing them to more advantageous positions - yielding certain positions to the enemy but later stopping the enemy, blocking its advance, and inflicting comprehensive fire damage.

“The appropriateness of any decision can only be determined by those who possess sufficient information about the operational situation at the front. Citizens and the media have the right to express their views, share their thoughts and conclusions, but the General Staff is the primary source of reliable information about the course of hostilities. It provides operational and verified information that reflects the real situation on the front,” the Defense Forces of the South stressed.

The military called on the media and the public to trust only verified information and not to fall under the influence of questionable sources that knowingly or unknowingly play into the enemy's hands.

As reported by Ukrinform, the situation around Huliaipole in the southern sector remains extremely tense. Russian forces are increasing the number of assault attacks, trying to capture settlements and cut an important logistical route.