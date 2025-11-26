Memorial Service For Victims Of Russian Attack Held In Ternopil

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent from the scene.

“We came today to embrace you and share in your pain. Because what hurts you hurts all of us - all of Ukraine, the entire Church. We want you, in this moment of great sorrow, to feel that your Church loves you, that it suffers, cries, and prays together with you,” His Beatitude Sviatoslav told the people of Ternopil.

He emphasized that the entire world must see what had happened here.

“Because this is no longer war. This is the deliberate mass killing of civilians - children, women, the elderly. This is a crime against humanity, and we know that punishment for this crime is inevitable,” the Head of the UGCC said.

His Beatitude Sviatoslav, along with bishops and the Apostolic Nuncio, held memorial services near the destroyed building on Stus Street and the building damaged by the Russian attack on 15 Kvitnia Street. Residents of the affected buildings, other Ternopil citizens, local authorities, and clergy took part in the joint prayer.

“Today's prayer is very important for us. It is a great support - to know that you are not left alone with your grief,” said Lilia Tsap, a resident of the building on 15 Kvitnia Street who joined the prayer.

She added that her family survived by miracle and is now trying to recover from the terrifying night of November 19.

“At the moment of the attack, I was in my apartment. Priests from the local church helped us get out of the building. Today we are recovering from what we went through. I am doing everything possible so that my family can return to normal life,” she said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of November 19, Russian forces attacked Ternopil with strike drones and missiles. Two residential multi-storey buildings were hit.

On November 22, search-and-rescue operations in Ternopil concluded after four days. According to the latest data, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike has risen to 34. A total of 94 people were injured, including 18 children.