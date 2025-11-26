Azerbaijan, Russia Advance Railway Cooperation With New Digital Accord (PHOTO)
The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the railway administrations of both countries, enhancing mutual coordination, improving route efficiency, and ensuring the safety of transportation processes.
The sides discussed the ongoing shift toward digital freight operations, focusing on the rollout of new digital solutions, faster data exchange, and the streamlining of the logistics chain.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Russian Railways OJSC signed an agreement on bilateral electronic data exchange. This accord will markedly optimize the operational throughput of freight logistics and guarantee a comprehensive shift to digital document management.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment