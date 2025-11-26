Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran Join Forces For Unified North-South Corridor Tariffs
Speaking on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belozerov stated that the agreement aims to create stable and transparent conditions for cargo transport.
“We are working on a trilateral agreement on the North-South corridor between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, providing for uniform through tariffs. This approach ensures transparency of terms and stable pricing for a set period, creating a more comfortable and predictable environment for shippers,” said Belozerov.
He added that the through-tariff agreement is a key element: the three railway administrations guarantee stable costs and conditions over a defined period, offering shippers a simpler and more predictable framework for cargo transportation.
