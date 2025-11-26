Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran Join Forces For Unified North-South Corridor Tariffs

2025-11-26 06:07:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ A trilateral agreement between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran is currently under development for the North-South Corridor, which will introduce a uniform through-tariff system, Oleg Belozerov, General Director of Russian Railways OJSC, told journalists, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belozerov stated that the agreement aims to create stable and transparent conditions for cargo transport.

“We are working on a trilateral agreement on the North-South corridor between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, providing for uniform through tariffs. This approach ensures transparency of terms and stable pricing for a set period, creating a more comfortable and predictable environment for shippers,” said Belozerov.

He added that the through-tariff agreement is a key element: the three railway administrations guarantee stable costs and conditions over a defined period, offering shippers a simpler and more predictable framework for cargo transportation.

Trend News Agency

