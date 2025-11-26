Jordan, Azerbaijan Begin Preparatory Meetings For Joint Committee Session

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Preparatory meetings for the fourth session of the Joint Governmental Committee for Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between Jordan and Azerbaijan commenced Wednesday in Baku, headed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply Dana Zoubi and Azerbaijani Deputy Finance Minister Anar Karimov.Zoubi said in a statement that the committee will discuss several issues aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade and investment, expanding the volume of bilateral trade, and removing obstacles to the flow of goods.She added that discussions will also cover available opportunities in the sectors of industry, agriculture, energy, and services, as well as mechanisms for capitalizing on them.Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah and the Azerbaijani Finance Minister will preside over the committee's meetings on Thursday, during which several agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed to enhance bilateral cooperation.