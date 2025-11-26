Jordan Mobile Bakery In Gaza Produces Nearly 12 Million Loaves Since January

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) – The Jordanian mobile bakery in Gaza has produced approximately 11,797,580 loaves of bread since it began operations in the Gaza Strip in January of this year, according to the World Central Kitchen, which oversees the bakery's operations in Gaza.The World Central Kitchen said the mobile bakery produces around 70,000 loaves of bread daily and operates around the clock to meet the needs of Palestinians across Gaza, ensuring a continuous supply of bread.The Jordanian mobile bakery arrived in Gaza on December 24, 2014, following royal directives to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.It is worth noting that the World Central Kitchen is an international non-governmental organization that provides meals and food assistance to populations affected by conflicts and disasters worldwide.