The Happy Healthy Revolution The Working Parents Guide To Achieve Wellness As A Family Unit

Renowned pediatrician and wellness advocate Dr. Theresa Y. Wee announces the release of her empowering new book,“The Happy, Healthy Revolution: The Working Parent's Guide to Achieve Wellness as a Family Unit.” This compassionate and practical guide is designed especially for busy working parents who strive to balance their careers and family life while fostering better health and stronger connections at home.

Drawing from over 40 years of pediatric experience and her own life as a mother of four, Dr. Wee offers real-world strategies that help families build sustainable wellness habits together-one step at a time. Unlike books that promote trendy diets or expensive programs, The Happy, Healthy Revolution emphasizes simplicity, consistency, and joy as the foundation for lasting change.

“As a pediatrician, I saw firsthand how many working parents struggled to keep up with their health while juggling their responsibilities,” says Dr. Wee.“I lived that same hectic lifestyle myself until my family and I decided to make small, meaningful changes. Those changes transformed our lives, and I wanted to share those lessons with others.”

Through relatable stories, practical tips, and motivational insights, Dr. Wee helps parents learn how to:

Integrate healthy habits into daily family routines

Strengthen family bonds through shared wellness goals

Overcome guilt, stress, and fatigue

Promote mental and emotional well-being at home

The book's message is simple yet powerful: achieving good health as a family is possible-one step, one meal, and one moment at a time. Dr. Wee reminds readers that parents are not alone in their struggles and that even small, consistent changes can have a lasting impact on family life.

In addition to her medical practice, Dr. Wee has been a longtime champion for community health in Hawaii. She founded Walk with a Doc–Oahu, a nonprofit organization offering free weekly walks to encourage physical activity and connection. Her dedication has earned her numerous accolades, including the American Academy of Pediatrics Special Achievement Award for Distinguished Service and a Certificate of Commendation from the City and County of Honolulu.

Dr. Wee is also the author of“My COVID-19 Diary: Practical Tips and Scriptures for Improbable Times from an American Doctor.” Beyond her professional achievements, she treasures time spent with her husband, Martin Arinaga, their children, and five grandchildren. Her hobbies include hiking, water aerobics, cooking, and reading.

“The Happy, Healthy Revolution” is more than a guidebook-it's a movement toward balance, connection, and joy within the modern family.

Theresa Y. Wee, M. D - Global Book Network with Zach Feldman!

Watch the full interview on YouTube.





